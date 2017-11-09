Instagram extends its branded content tool to influencers with high engagement

Facebook-owned photo and video sharing site Instagram has extended its branded content tool, which allows a publisher to tag a business or brand in its post, to creators which have high engagement or influencers.

"Since introducing the branded content tool in June 1, creators on Instagram have been able to easily communicate when they are working with a business. This means more transparency for people whenever they swipe, share and explore their passions on our platform. Today we are expanding availability of the tool to Instagrammers with high levels of engagement and access to insights," the social networking site wrote in a blog post.

Instagram would now notify creators when it finds out any content that falls outside of their policy. Facebook's content policy defines branded content as a creator or publisher's content that features or is influenced by a business partner for an exchange of value.

Both the social networking sites want the creators to use the branded content tool to tag the featured third party product, brand, or business partner, when posting branded content. However, they are not allowed to publish ads in these posts.

Instagram says these notifications are intended to make it easier to use the "Paid Partnership with" tag and educate the community on the branded content.

The app had been testing the tool for a while now with some creators and has found that the tool provides valuable insights to businesses, and is making it easier for creators to clearly communicate when they are working in partnership with a business.

Facebook, recently, has been under pressure to bring more transparency in its advertisements and has taken many initiatives to streamline the process.