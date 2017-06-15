Instagram rolls out Archive feature for iOS, Android users

The popular image-sharing platform Instagram has launched a new feature called Archive for iOS and Android users. The feature enables you to move posts - those you have previously shared with followers - into a space that is visible only to you. It was reported last month that Instagram was testing the Archive feature.



To archive a post that has already been shared, you need to tap '...' at the top of the post and choose Archive. The archived posts can be seen when you tap the Archive icon in the top right corner of your profile. This way, one can always return to previous posts and see all the likes and comments from friends. The post can be brought back to a profile by tapping Show on Profile, and it will be there in its original position.



According to the Instagram blog post, "Your profile is a representation of who you are and evolves with you over time. With Archive, you now have more flexibility to shape your profile while still preserving moments that matter."



The updates are available as part of Instagram version 10.21 and above for iOS, in the Apple App Store, and for Android, in Google Play. Facebook-owned Instagram has more than 700 million active users, and the social media platform has recently launched several new features such as support for web links, hashtag stories and more.