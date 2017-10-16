iPhone 7 at Rs 7,777 down payment from Airtel online store

Bharti Airtel is selling iPhone 7 32GB at a down payment of Rs 7,777 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2,499 each through its online store, which went live today.

The company will sell other devices as well through its online store and the handsets will come bundled with monthly mobile service plans.

"Airtel's online store went live today with Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus variants and the company plans to add devices from all leading brands to the store's offerings in the near future... The iPhone 7 (32 GB) is available at a down payment of just Rs 7,777 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2,499," Airtel said in a statement.

The monthly instalments have a built-in high-end postpaid plan which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection, it said.

The online store of Airtel will have tough competition from e-commerce firms which are selling similar products at a very lower price.

The online store is part of company's Project Next in which it has plans to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore to enhance reach and interaction with consumers.

"Not only are we making it easier for millions of customers to upgrade to devices they always wanted, we are also making the entire process seamless and simple through digital technologies," Bharti Airtel Global CIO and Director Engineering Harmeen Mehta said.

Airtel has partnered with Apple Inc, HDFC Bank, Clix Capital, Seynse Technologies, Brightstar Telecommunications and Vulcan Express for schemes available at the online store.