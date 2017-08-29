iPhone 8 launch on September 12; from bezel-less display to 3D face recognition, here's what to expect

iPhone launches are usually one of the biggest tech events in the world and this year it's even bigger. It's been 10 years since late Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007. There have been speculations regarding the actual launch date of the device but now we have a clearer picture.

According to a report from Wall Street Journal, the launch date of the new iPhone 8 has been confirmed for September 12. With just a few days left, this news might soon get an official confirmation. The information has been sourced from what seems like insiders who were asked to prepare for the launch event.

Another crucial piece of information, which comes with the report, is that the sale will begin ten days after the launch. This anniversary edition iPhone will be special in more than one ways. The speculations began early last year. Initilally most renders contradicted each other but with time, a common design has come up that might be similar to the official release.

Here's what we know so far and what can be expected of the new iPhone 8:

The more visible and hopefully remarkable change will be in the form of display on the iPhone 8. The display is expected to be truly bezel-less with the highest screen to body ratio.

Given that the entire front of the device will be covered under the display, Apple will either choose to place the fingerprint sensor under the screen or place it in the rear panel. There have been a few reports that also suggest that Apple might scrap the fingerprint sensor for an alternative like face-recognition. Analysts suggest that Apple might go for a 3D facial recognition system instead.

The camera will still use two lenses but is expected to house larger sensors instead. This will help iPhone compete against the current flagships in the low-light segment. The front facing snapper might be placed in the small section on the top of the display.

In terms of display, this time around Apple might take a page from Samsung's book. The iPhone 8 is expected to feature an OLED panel. However, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus devices will in all likelihood still feature a LCD display.

The iPhone 8 is expected to feature a bigger 5.8 inch display. However, the device's overall foot-print should reduce considering the bezel-less display.

The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus is reported to sport a 4.7 inch and a 5.5inch LCD sceen respectively. The smaller variant might sport 2GB RAM whereas the bigger, iPhone 7Plus will come with 3GB RAM to support the dual-camera.

Apple might also launch a new Apple Watch which supports a SIM card, making it a standalone device.

In terms of price, most analysts have estimated a price north of $1000 which might be much higher in the Indian market, considering that iPhones usually sell at 40 per cent higher price in India when compared to US.