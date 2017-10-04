iPhone 8 Plus split open while charging; Apple looking into the matter

iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus were launched recently alongside the anniversary edition iPhone X. So far, there have been two reports that come from Japan and Taiwan with different problems but both led to the phone splitting from the sides.

According to a report by The Independent, one owner claimed that the Apple iPhone 8 Plus split from between while the phone was being charged using the Apple charger and cable that came in the box. The buyer claimed that he bought the device five days before the incident occurred.

Another incident was traced from Japan where a man took to Twitter to show images of the device he received. The images show that the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus was out of its normal postion which seemed like the screen had burst open.

According to the Independent report, Apple is looking into the matter but did not come out with any explanation yet. Since there have been no other reports so far, it's highly likely that these were isolated incidents.

Last year, Samsung had to recall all it's Note 7 devices after there were repeated reports of the device catching fire. Though the company thought they fixed the issue and replaced the original devices with fixed ones, the reports kept pouring in. This forced the South Korean smartphone manufacturer to recall all its devices.The iPhone 8 Plus started shipping recently so we'll have to watch and wait if these reports were of any grave concern.

Apple launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 64 GB and 256 GB variants in Space Grey, Gold and Silver. The 64 GB variant of Apple iPhone 8 will be available in India at Rs 64,000 and the 256 GB variant will be sold at Rs 77,000. For Apple iPhone 8 Plus, the 64 GB variant will come with a price tag of Rs 73,000 and the 256 GB variant will cost Rs 86,000. The new Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is available at online shopping platforms Amazon India, Flipkart, and Infibeam.