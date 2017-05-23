iPhone 8 rumours: What to expect and when

Apple iPhone 8 has been the talk of the tech town right after the launch of iPhone 7 and that too, for a good reason. The company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of its most profitable product line-up, iPhone.

Apple is expected to come out all guns blazing when the smartphone brand completes a decade later this year, supposedly with the much-talked iPhone 8. Leaks and rumours come easy with Apple products and considering that this will be a special iPhone, there's ample information about important details of the device.

The latest in the list of leaks is an image which shows what is supposed to be factory moulds of Apple iPhone 8. However, speculations are that these moulds may not be used to make the phones themselves, but their back covers.

The iPhone 8 mould is accompanied by those of redesigned Apple iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. First seen on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, the images show iPhone 8 with a slightly bigger footprint than iPhone 7s but substantially smaller than iPhone 7s Plus. It also shows a vertical dual camera arrangement for iPhone 8.

Here's what can be expected with the upcoming Apple iPhone 8:

Display



There have been rumours of Apple iPhone 8 coming with a bezel-less display. A patent recently acquired by Apple is related to fabricating touch screens with curved edges. These screens can be wrapped around the back of the device, making it completely bezel-less.

The same list of patents that included the aforementioned tech also listed a technology for integrated Touch ID. The patent talked about moving biometric identification sensors from physical buttons to under the screen. In a mock-up of the phone, recently acquired by BGR, no physical fingerprint reader is to be found, further strengthening the rumours.

There also have been reports of Apple using a True Tone OLED Display in the Apple iPhone 8.

Camera



Apple is expected to venture into radical camera technologies like augmented reality and 3D scanning. The dual camera setup on Apple iPhone 8 is expected to come with the 2X optical zoom capabilities of its predecessor along with augmented reality and depth of field technologies.

Apple acquired a 3D mapping patent recently. However, it is in its early stage of development and mostly untested. Apart from this, Apple had taken over an Israeli start-up, LinX which specialises in 3D imaging.

Innards



The Apple iPhone 8 will most likely be powered by the updated A11 processor along with three gigs of RAM. It might come with two storage variants of 64 GB and 256 GB instead of the usual three.

When can we expect it?

Ideally, Apple revises its iPhone line up in September every year but with the anniversary edition being a huge upgrade, we can expect a delay in production.

