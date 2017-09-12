iPhone X screen could be something you have never seen before

Apple smartphones are known to create ripples in the tech world and the much-awaited iPhone X is no exception. The talking point, however, about the next big thing by the Cupertino tech giant is its screen. In an era of edge-to-edge screens, the screen on iPhone X is rumoured to cover the entire front face of the device.

Leaks so far show that the Apple iPhone X will have a bezel-less form factor, with its front just being the screen panel. The front of the smartphone will just be a glass panel with no buttons and a cut-out at its top housing the earpiece, secondary camera and usual array of sensors.

The renders of the Apple iPhone X show a 5.8-inch OLED panel with a bezel-less form. If true, this will be the biggest screen Apple has ever put on a smartphone, all the while keeping its size under control. In other words, the Apple iPhone X will have a screen bigger than iPhone 7 Plus, while its dimensions will remain closer to iPhone 7.

There will be no physical button below the screen. Leaks suggest that the screen of Apple iPhone X will wake up when the phone is picked up, eliminating the need for a home button entirely. There were rumours that Apple will incorporate its TouchID feature in the screen of Apple iPhone X, but this might not be the case due to technical difficulties in doing so. Reports from reliable leaksters suggest that Apple has equipped the iPhone X with a face detection unlocking system instead.

The other two devices to be launched alongside iPhone X - Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus - are likely to be minor upgrades of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. They will not have the edge-to-edge displays and will feature the same LCD panels seen on iPhones till now. Apple iPhone X, on the other hand, will feature a 5.8-inch OLED panel, which could be one of the factors that pushes the price tag beyond the $1000 mark.

