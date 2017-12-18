iPhones get costlier by up to Rs 3,700 after Customs duty hike on smartphones

Apple has increased prices of almost every iPhone model it sells in India by up to Rs 3,720 after the government raised import duty on smartphones. The decision to increase basic customs duty was taken last week to promote domestic manufacturers and give a leg-up to Modi government's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative.

On December 15, the government had increased import taxes on smartphones to 15 per cent from the earlier 10 per cent. Other electronic items to get a tax hike included television sets, projectors, and water heaters which saw 5-10 per cent increase in basic customs duty.

Apple was expected to increase the prices of iPhones in India soon after the customs duty hike, as it imports them for sale in India.

According to updated prices on Apple India's website, the 256GB version of iPhone X has been raised by Rs 3,720 to Rs 1,05,720. Similarly, consumers will have to shell out Rs 88,750 for the 256GB variant of iPhone 8 Plus after an increase of Rs 2,750.

Meanwhile, the price of iPhone 6 32GB version has been increased by Rs 1,280 to Rs 30,780 after the duty hike.

The increase in prices is applicable on all iPhone models except the iPhone SE as the Apple assembles the device in a Bengaluru-based facility with its Taiwanese manufacturing Wistron Corporation.

It is also possible that the increase in iPhone prices are not effectively seen on ground, considering the various offers available on the devices. Even now, the increase in prices is marginal at best, with the highest price hike of Rs 3,720 seen on iPhone X 256GB version which was selling over Rs 1 lakh even before.