Have you pre-booked JioPhone? Here's when you are likely to get it

The JioPhone has been a blockbuster online without even going on sale. There is no official estimate as to how many pre-bookings were done before the registrations closed but according to the official website it has crossed millions in a period of a few days. Initially, the overload on the site caused a few hiccups but later, users were able to book the devices.

According to the official timeline declared during the launch, Mukesh Ambani had announced that the device will be available from the first week of September. For those who have pre-booked the JioPhone, Reliance Jio will send out details to their registered phone numbers with the store details.

The stores will be allotted according to the pincode provided during the pre-booking. "Congratulations. Pre-booking of India ka smartphone JioPhone is successful. Payment of Rs 500 received. On availability of JioPhone, you will receive an SMS with store details." The users will have to carry their Aadhaar card for verification and will also have to pay the remaining Rs 1,000 to the allotted store to receive the device.



Currently, the company has taken down the pre-booking option from their official website but is expected to return later at some point. The company has claimed that it will inform registered buyers once the pre-booking resumes.

JioPhone was launched earlier last month during the company's annual general meet. The device is being touted as a game changer in the telecom industry. If the company is able to meet the demand of the cheap 4G feature phone, a lot of 2G feature phone users will shift to using this ultra-cheap JioPhone tipping the user-base balance in favour of Reliance Jio.

However, the incumbent players in the Indian telecom industry are not planning to let Jio simply eat the hot pie. One week after JioPhone was announced, Idea-Vodafone indicated towards a new 4G smartphone that will just cost Rs 2,500. And one month later, even Airtel seemingly stepped into the game when reports surfaced that the telecom giant is working on a new 4G smartphone, one that will be cheap and will operate on Android.

So far, neither of the companies has officially made an announcement regarding these 4G smartphones. This gives JioPhone unchallenged domination in the feature phone market. Over that, the company also made an announcement that voice calls will always be free for JioPhone users and that the entire sum of Rs 1,500 can be refunded after the end of three years.

The company also provided the specifications of the JioPhone right before the pre-booking started online. The device comes with a 2.4-inch QWVGA display. What had been a speculation since the lanch is now clear that the device is powered by a 1.2GHz Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor that is assisted by 512MB of RAM.

However, the device offers 4GB of storage, which is ample in terms of feature phones. It also has a 2Megapixel camera and a VGA front camera. The device packs a 2000mAh battery which the company claims will deliver 12 hours of talk time.