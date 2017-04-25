LG G6 is up for grabs on Amazon with cashbacks up to Rs 10,000

LG launched the G6 in India on Monday and is selling the device online exclusively on Amazon and other offline retail stores. The device is officially priced at Rs 51,990. However, Amazon is offering various discounts, cashbacks and freebies along with the device.

Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs 10,000 for HDFC and SBI credit card offers but the offer can only be availed on Tuesday April 25.

Apart from that, the South Korean company has collaborated with Reliance Jio to offer special data offers on the purchase of a LG G6. Users will get additional 10 GB on a recharge of Rs 309. Also, the company is giving a 50 per cent discount on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset along with the purchase LG G6.



The device was launched just 10 days after Samsung Galaxy S8 was released. LG G6 sports a screen ratio similar to Galaxy S8 and also features the taller 1:2 aspect ratio. However, the LG G6 comes with a slightly dated Snapdragon 821 chipset in comparison to Samsung Galaxy S8's Snapdragon 835 chipset.



The flagship device from the South Korean tech giant will feature a 5.7 inch QHD screen. LG likes to call it FullVision display, considering the almost bezel-less design at the front. Similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8, the device's screen uses a taller aspect ratio of 2:1.

Under the hood, the device features a relatively dated Snapdragon 821 chipset which will be supported by 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. In terms of internal memory, the device comes with 32GB and 64GB options along with a memory card slot that can be expanded up to 2TB.

In terms of camera, the device features a dual camera setup with both modules housing a 13 megapixel sensor. One lens comes with a 125degree wide angle and the other with a 71 degree regular angle lens. For the front facing snapper, LG has used a 5 megapixel 100 degree wide-angle lens.

A non-removable 3300mAh battery powers the device. During the launch LG showcased the device in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Mystic White colour options.