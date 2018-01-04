LG to showcase ThinQ OLED, Super UHD TVs at CES 2018, will bring AI to living room

LG is all set to make your living room no less than something out of a sci-fi movie with its new ThinQ series of OLED and Super UHD TVs. LG will be revealing the new series at CES 2018 which is scheduled to begin next week on Tuesday.

The new series will use Artificial Intelligence to interact with the consumer with the help of Google Assistant. With this feature LG customers can speak directly into the remote control to give voice commands to the TV.

Other than just being a smart TV, the ThinQ sets will also be able to act as smart home hubs through which the users can control all other gadgets in the household such as robotic vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart lights, smart speakers and many other devices that can connect to the TV via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Users can search for information, images or videos featuring specific content by making a verbal request through the TV's remote control such as "show me all the movies this actor has starred in" or "show me yoga videos".

LG TVs with ThinQ AI supports services based on Electronic Program Guide (EPG) to deliver information in real time or change to a channel that offers the content requested. Instruct the TV to "search for the soundtrack of this movie" or "turn off the TV when this program is over" without repeating the name of the program or entering a specific time.

Along with the AI features the new series will come with an all new Alpha 9 processor which the company claims will increase the picture quality of the display. LG Nano CellTM SUPER UHD TVs employ Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlighting to provide deeper blacks and enhanced colors, as well as nuanced shadow details for life-like images.

A core innovative element of the a (Alpha) 9 is the four-step process of noise reduction, which boasts twice as many steps compared to conventional techniques. This algorithm allows for greater finesse in noise reduction, improving the clarity of images affected by distracting artifacts and enabling more effective rendering of smooth gradations.

"LG is continually seeking to innovate in home entertainment and LG ThinQ along with the a (Alpha) 9 processor will deliver a TV viewing experience that is unrivaled in the industry," said Brian Kwon, president of LG's Home Entertainment Company. "At LG, our interest is in improving user lifestyles and convenience, which our 2018 TVs amply deliver."