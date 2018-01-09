Patches for Meltdown, Spectre flaws in 90% Intel chips within a week, says CEO Brian Krzanich

Intel will issue updates 'within a week' to patch recently discovered security vulnerabilities in 90 per cent of its chipsets released over the course of last five years. The remaining products by the company will receive the security updates for Meltdown and Spectre flaws by the end of January.

"We believe the performance impact of these updates is highly workload dependent. Now, as a result, we expect some workloads may have larger impact than others, so we will continue working with the industry to minimise the impact on those workloads overtime," said Brian Krzanich, Chief Executive Officer of Intel, during his keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Recent security research findings reported as Meltdown and Spectre had put every device running chipsets by Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and ARM Holdings at risk. The exploits potentially allows hackers to access passwords, encrypted data and other information stored on these devices.

Krzanich urged users to apply any updates from their operating system vendors and system manufacturers, 'as soon as they available', to keep their data safe from the security exploits. He also assured that there have been no reports of data leaks yet.

"As of now, we have not received any information that these exploits have been used to obtain customer data. And we are working tirelessly on these issues to ensure it stays that way," Krzanich said.

"The collaboration among so many companies to address this industry-wide issue across several different processor architectures has been truly remarkable. Security is job number one for Intel and our industry," Krzanich also said, lauding the tech giants' joint efforts to contain the spread of Meltdown and Spectre exploits.

Meltdown, Spectre patches for AMD stopped after unbootable PCs

Microsoft has discontinued security updates for Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities on AMD systems. The decision was taken as several AMD PCs were unable to boot after installing the said updates.

Microsoft has held AMD's faulty documentation responsible for AMD PCs inability to boot after applying the security updates, according to a Verge report. "After investigating, Microsoft has determined that some AMD chipsets do not conform to the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown," Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft is working with AMD to resolve this issue and resume security updates shortly, the software giant said in a statement. Meanwhile, the company has decided to stop Windows OS updates to devices running impacted AMD processors.