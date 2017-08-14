Moto X4: Leak claims to confirm next-gen Moto X specifications, colours

Moto X4 has been the talk of the town for some time now, with leaks about Motorola's next device surfacing aplenty during the past few weeks. One recent leak claims to confirm the technical specifications and colour variants of the device.

Renders disclosed by Android Authority show that the MotoX4 will have a glass back and dual camera setup. The images show that Moto X4 will be released in Super Black and Sterling Blue colour variants.Leakster Evan Blass had tweeted images of the dual camera setup earlier this month.

Hardest part of this is admitting you had bad information - or an early render. I've seen the Moto X4 final design - it is indeed this one. pic.twitter.com/lHsaLWtckK - Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 3, 2017

The renders also show minimal bezels and a home button. The fingerprint sensor is expectedly embedded within the home button as no sensor can be seen on the back of the phone.

There is no word on the launch date of the Moto X4 yet, though. Earlier, it was expected to be launched last month alongside Moto Z2 Force. As for price , Tipster Roland Quandt had claimed in a tweet that the 32GB variant of Moto X4 will be priced EUR 350 (approximately Rs 26,300) in the Eastern European markets.

Coming to specifications, the Android Authority report stated that Moto X4 will have a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. As per earlier leaks, the smartphone will be powered by octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, with graphics handled by Adreno 508 GPU.

What's new in this report is that Moto X4 will come in two RAM/storage variants - 3G RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The Americas (US and Latin American countries) and Europe will get the 3GB/32GB variant, whereas the 4GB/64GB variant is supposed to be for the Asia Pacific markets.

The dual camera set up at the back is supposed to feature a 12-megapixel unit and an 8-megapixel unit. The front snapper will be a 16-megapixel unit, with f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel size, able to shoot 4K videos.

This will be powered by a 3000mAh battery, which is likely to come with Motorola's proprietary TurboCharging feature. It is rumoured that the Moto X4 will come with IP68 water-resistant rating, which means that the device will be safe against occasional splashes. Not fit to take it with you in the shower, though.

