Motorola announces new Diwali offer with flat discounts on four smartphones

Motorola has announced special Diwali discounts on four of its smartphones. Apart from the discounted prices, Motorola will also be offering Reliance Jio bundled data offer. However, these discounts can only be availed via offline Motorola stores. The sale will begin on October 14 and will extend till October 21.

#HelloDiwali! Avail limited period festive offers on a range of motorola smartphones at a store near you! https://t.co/1WMlGmtnBOpic.twitter.com/0fopb6JdqY - Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 10, 2017

The offers will be available on Motorola Moto E4, Moto G5, Moto M, Moto Z2 Play. Moto E4 will be priced at Rs 8,199, down from Rs 8,999. One of the most popular models, the Moto G5 will be priced at Rs 10,999 with a flat discount of Rs 1,600. The Moto M will be priced at Rs 12,999 down from Rs 16,999. Moto Z2 Play which was priced at Rs 29,499 will now be available at Rs 24,999.

According to the Reliance Jio offer, users will get an additional 100GB of 4G data with the purchase of these devices. The company will also be offering EMI options from Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit for easy installments.

During Flipkart's Big Billion Day and Amazon Great Indian sale there were heavy discounts on Moto G5 Plus and Moto E4 Plus. However, the devices that were only available offline couldn't make the cut. Motorola's new offer focuses on the devices available offline.

The Motorola Moto Z Play is still selling at a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on Flipkart. The device is available at Rs 29,999 down from Rs 39,999.