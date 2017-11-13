Motorola Moto X4 launch in a few hours, here's how to stream live

The Moto X series that was once Motorola's flagship series will be relaunched in India with the all-new Moto X4. The device has been listed on Flipkart and the launch event will go live at 2:30pm today. The live-stream can be accessed from the company's official YouTube channel.

Despite its flagship legacy, the Moto X4 will cater to the mid-range segment. The device comes with an all new glass back and dual-lens camera that is growing in popularity in the segment. The glass back will be a first for Motorola but the phone will still lack wireless charging capabilities.

The device will be priced at Rs 23,000 and will face direct competition with the likes of OnePlus 3T and Honor 8 Pro.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 630 that is also expected to feature on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5.The processor will be assisted by Adreno 508 GPU and 3/4GB RAM. It will come with a normal 5.2 inch screen with a FullHD display. The device will be powered by a 3000 mAh battery which will have TurboCharge support.

On the back panel, the device features a dual-camera setup with one 12Megapixel module and an 8Megapixel wide angle module. For the front snapper, Moto X4 comes with 16Megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

The device comes with IP 68 dust and water resistance which is sure to give it an edge over other competitors in the same segment. Moto X4 will also come with Bluetooth 5.0 which enables various Bluetooth devices to simultaneously connect with the smartphone.

The premium built quality, dual-camera, water and dust resitance give the device an x-factor compared to others in the competition. Flipkart will also be giving out various offers to go with the device.