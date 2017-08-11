MyJio becomes second Indian app to cross 100 million download mark

Reliance Jio's main mobile application, MyJio has crossed the 100 million mark on Google's Play Store. This makes it the second Indian application on Google Store to cross this threshold after HotStar, the video streaming service.

The application has received an average rating of 4.4 stars with feedback of above 1.9million users. The application serves as a common platform for Jio subscribers to keep a tab on their Jio connection and track data usage.

Self-care application of leading telecom operators- Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, have registered over 10 million downloads on Google Play store.

JioTV, the TV app of Reliance Jio, recorded over 50 million downloads, compared to over 5 million download of TV app from Airtel, over 1 million each of TV app from Vodafone and Idea.

With the launch of its 'effectively free' JioPhone, Reliance Jio is eyeing to expand its marketshare in the telecom business. Jio, which acquired a 9.9 per cent market share in March, had largely a subscriber base of users who had dual sim smartphones. With the new phone, Jio plans to take in its fold around '50 crore feature phone users' in the country.

"This investment in content production (including digital content) is in line with RIL's commitment to invest and grow in telecom, digital and media businesses," RIL said in a statement.

Jio TV app currently offers 432 live channels across 15 regional languages. The telecom start-up has joined hands with Hotstar to offer Jio TV services to its users.