New Xiaomi brand on cards: Third brand to focus on offline sales, model's render leaked

Known for making smartphones packed with desirable features on a shoestring budget, the Chinese handset maker Xiaomi might launch its new brand in near future.



The company already has two brands - Mi for flagship devices, and Redmi for mid-range to low-range phones - to its name. The third brand in the portfolio will focus mostly on offline sales, as opposed to its predecessors which have a significant online presence.



According Chinese tech website My Drivers, the phone will have young population as its target consumer group. The report on the site also stated that the brand will be meant to counter the presence of other Chinese handset manufacturer Oppo and Vivo, which have a substantial offline footprint, even in India.



The new brand will have a new face to represent too. Recent leaks showed a new smartphone which could be the first model to be launched under the third Xiaomi brand. With the render leaks showing only the back of the smartphone, not much could be made out of this new device. However, this phone will have a dual-camera setup with dual-tone LED flash.



Recently, OnePlus 5 also came with a dual camera setup after Apple iPhone 7 line up. The model's render shows some likeness to the newest flagship killer in the way that it has the same antenna bands seen on the former smartphone.



The matter black back of a supposedly new Xiaomi samrt phone is distinguished from the OnePlus 5 in the placement of the LED flash - while it is placed on the right at the OnePlus 5, it is placed on the left in the new Xiaomi renders.



On the other hand, Xiaomi is going to introduce Mi Max 2 in the Indian market on July 18, said a report by India Today Tech. The smartphone will be the successor of last year's Mi Max and comes packed with 6.44-inch display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM.



Xiaomi launched the Mi Max 2 in China in two variants. The 64GB memory variant costs 1699 RMB (roughly Rs 15,953), whereas the top-end 128GB memory variant is available at 1999 RMB (roughly Rs 18,765).



In the camera department, the handset comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera, while the front snapper is a 5-megapixel unit on the front. The Mi Max 2 has a massive 5,300Mah battery.



Although it is not confirmed which model will be introduced in India but the smartphone is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000, the report said.