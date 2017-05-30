Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 coming to India by June: Specifications and expected pricing

Nokia garnered a lot of attention after it first unveiled its Android smartphone line-up earlier this year. The HMD Global company was able to launch the popular Nokia 3310 feature phone in India at an impressive price of Rs 3,310 but Nokia fans who want to get their hands on Nokia's android offering have been left waiting.

One such user took to twitter to question Nokia regarding the launch date, to which the Finnish company responded saying the Android devices, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 will be available in all global markets by June. "We plan to release our upcoming Smartphones worldwide before the end of Q2 2017. (June) Stay tuned for updates," the tweet read.



The three Nokia devices will be targeting the budget and mid-range segment. India has witnessed a spike in demand in this segment and Chinese companies like Xiaomi and Lenovo have been providing a consistent flow of devices to cash-in on the demand.

Nokia will be entering the Android market for the first time in India but considering the brand's cult following in the country, the devices are expected to sell well. The company is looking forward to make its presence felt in the Android universe with Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Nokia 6 has a 5.5 Inch HD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 which is supported by 3/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. On the camera front, the phone houses a 16MegaPixel rear camera 8 MegaPixel front facing snapper. The rear panel also houses a 3000 mAh battery unit. The device is expected to launch at a price below Rs 20,000.

The Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch screen with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The company is providing a MicroSD card slot that can accommodate a card of up to 128GB. The device is expected to launch at a price below Rs 15,000.

Nokia 3 comes with the smallest 5.0-inch screen and sports a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 2GB RAM. The device is expected to launch at a price below Rs 10,000.