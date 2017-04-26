Nokia 3310 could be available in India for Rs 3,899, but it's not confirmed yet

Nokia launched the legendary 3310 in February this year. Though the device is not a carbon copy of the one launched way back in September 2000, it has definitely sparked a wave of nostalgia among most smartphone users.

The device was unveiled at the MWC event this year and is available for pre-booking in various European countries; Nokia 3310's India launch was estimated to delay up to June. However, a few websites have already put up the device on their e-commerce site.



Also Read: Nokia 3310 to be available in European countries from April 28; when will it launch in India?

A site called OnlyMobiles.com has listed the device at a price of Rs 3,899 and has also given the date May 17 for the launch of the device. There is no confirmation from the parent company HMD Global about the new launch date.

Another website called IpMart.in, which deals with bulk orders has also listed Nokia 3310 at a price of Rs 3,499. Although, they have clearly mentioned that the device has not been launched yet and the price is subject to change.

Nokia 3310 will be available later this month in some European markets. The Finnish company made pre-order listings available in Germany and Austria. The phone will hit the shelves in these countries on April 28.

Also Read:Nokia wants India's attention to revive its global status

The original 3310 sold 126 million phones, the 12th best-selling phone model in history. Nine of the top 12 selling models were produced by Nokia.

Though the name and company is the same, the entire brand has been refreshed with its new license owned by HMD Global, which is led by ex-Nokia executives and backed by Chinese electronics giant Foxconn.

When compared to the classic Nokia 3310, the new device has slightly bigger screens but it still retains the retro-design that the brand was famous for.