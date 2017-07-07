Pre-booking for Nokia 5 begins in India: Where and how to get your hands on one

HMD Global started pre-bookings for Nokia 5 in India from today. The Finnish company has been looking to re-establish the household name in the Indian smartphone market, radicalised since its last time here. Working in this direction, the company launched Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 in India last month.

Pre-bookings begin

Priced at Rs 12,899, Nokia 5 will be available exclusively through offline retail stores, like company's comeback feature phone, Nokia 3310. Sold offline earlier, Nokia 3 is now available on e-commerce website Croma. Similarly, Nokia 6, the premium smartphone in the lot, will be sold on Amazon India. Pre-booking for Nokia 6 will begin on July 14, and it will be available in Indian markets for Rs 14,999.

HMD Global has not disclosed when the handset will be available for buyers in open market. Like purchasing the phone, you will have to pre-order their units offline too. For pre-ordering your Nokia 5 handset, you will have to find the nearest dealer accepting them for the smartphone.

Like the other smartphones in the line-up, HMD Global might consider putting up Nokia 5 for sale on one or more online shopping websites.

Specifications

The Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch screen protected by 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The company is providing a MicroSD card slot that can accommodate a card of up to 128GB.

The phone comes equipped with a fingerprint scanner and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The phone has a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel one at the front. The primary camera has dual-tone flash and both snappers have f/2 aperture.

In connectivity department, Nokia 6 has micro US 2.0, USB OTG, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, and W-Fi. The device measures 149.7x72.5x8.05 mm and houses a 3000 mAh non-removable battery.

Also watch:



