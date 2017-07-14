Nokia 6 to go on sale on August 23, here's how you can register for the first sale

HMD Global will start selling the Nokia 6 on August 23. Users will have to register for the first sale on Amazon.in. According to the e-commerce website, only registered users can participate in the sale. This new sale date might disappoint the people who were eagerly waiting for the top version of the three android Nokia smartphones. Nokia's phones garnered a lot of attention when the device was launched back in June.



The Nokia 6 will be running a stock Android Nougat out of the box. The company will be focusing on online sales with the Nokia 6 in comparison to Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 which were essentially selling to make their presence felt in the offline market.



According to a report by India Today Tech, the company is trying to meet the demand of Nokia 3. A Nokia spokesperson said, "We are humbled by the response to Nokia 3. Currently, we are ramping up our production for Nokia 3 on priority to meet the existing consumer demand. In the coming week, we will start production of Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 to get them ready for sales starts by mid-august."

According to the company's schedule, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were supposed to hit the Indian market in the first week of July but owing to the mega tax reform, GST, there seems to be a delay in sales.



Nokia 6 has a 5.5 Inch HD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 which is supported by 3/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.



On the camera front, the phone houses a 16MegaPixel rear camera 8 MegaPixel front facing snapper. The rear panel also houses a 3000 mAh battery unit. The device is priced at Rs 14,999 which pits it against the likes of Moto G5 Plus and Redmi Note 4.