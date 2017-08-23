Nokia 6 to go on sale today at 12pm on Amazon; here are all the offers to look out for

Nokia 6 to go on first sale today at 12pm exclusively on Amazon India. Nokia 6 was launched last month and is priced at Rs 14,999. The user will have to register on Amazon's website to partake in the sale.

Amazon is also giving away various offers with the purchase of Nokia 6. Amazon Prime members will get Rs 1000 cashback in Amazon Pay balance. All Nokia 6 customers who sign in to the Kindle app will get 80 per cent off on Kindle eBooks upto Rs 300. MakeMyTrip is offering Rs 2,500 off (1,800 on hotels, Rs 700 on Flights) on transactions on its site. Vodafone users will get 45GB of free data for 5 months with the purchase of Nokia 6.

The Nokia 6 will be running a stock Android Nougat out of the box. The company will be focusing on online sales with the Nokia 6 in comparison to Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 which were essentially selling to make their presence felt in the offline market.

According to the company's schedule, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were supposed to hit the Indian market in the first week of July but owing to the mega tax reform, GST, there seems to be a delay in sales.

Nokia 6 has a 5.5 Inch HD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 which is supported by 3/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone houses a 16MegaPixel rear camera 8 MegaPixel front facing snapper. The rear panel also houses a 3000 mAh battery unit. The device is priced at Rs 14,999 which pits it against the likes of Moto G5 Plus and Redmi Note 4.