Nokia wants India's attention to revive its global status

Brand Nokia is no stranger to India. Despite the tragic fall of the Finnish company in the past decade, it has managed to revive itself. The company recently launched four devices in an MWC event in Barcelona and one of them being the legendary Nokia 3310.

Though the name and company is the same, the entire brand has been refreshed with its new license owned by HMD Global, which is led by ex-Nokia executives and backed by Chinese electronics giant Foxconn.

According to an IANS report, the company, which is now running under HMD Global, is planning to focus back on the Indian market and this time they even plan to manufacture their devices in India. "By June, these products will be launched globally and India will serve as a key market for us again. Our attempt is to source 100 per cent from the country because of tax benefits," Ajey Mehta, Vice President-India for HMD Global India Ltd.

"Our core strength is offline but we will also go online to reach a wider audience. However, online and offline product ranges will be different," he said, adding that a focus on core experience, design, quality and a pure Android experience will drive the bid to be among the top three smartphone players worldwide.

The company claims at providing fresh options for smartphone consumers. "The market has been cluttered with undifferentiated products and there is fatigue being observed. People are looking for fresh offerings which we aim to provide. We will aim to become the people's brand and have a presence in flagship brands as well as in the low-price segment," Mehta stressed.

Nokia has an existing factory at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu and it is one of the largest manufacturing facilities for mobile phones in the world. Regarding availability of the new Nokia products, Mehta stated, "We will make sure that we have a renewed presence in 250 cities and towns before we make new products available."

Though the launch of 3310 seems like Nokia's grand entrance in the feature phone segment, the company is still focusing heavily on smartphones. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will run on Google's (GOOGL.O) Android platform. The Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch screen, the Nokia 5 with a 5.2-inch screen and the Nokia 3 with a 5.0-inch screen.

