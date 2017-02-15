Nokia's 3310 to make a comeback later this month

Nokia's 3310 is probably the first mobile phone your father bought home and it seems like you'll soon have your chance too. According to a popular tipster, Evan Blass the device will make a comeback in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this year. The Nokia event is scheduled to happen on February 26.

Despite a similar name, we are not sure if Nokia 3310 will be an exact copy of the legendary device or will the similarity end with just the name. The tipster didn't give out any specifications about the device but he did provide a specific price i.e. â¬59 (approx. Rs 4,200). Considering that this is a price bracket for smartphones, the company might introduce some modifications or just sell it as a limited edition item.

Along with the 3310, the company is looking forward to make its presence felt in the Android universe with three other phones, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Nokia 6 has already seen the light of the day in a launch event in China last month and even made a surprise visit e-Bay in India. The device has a 5.5 Inch HD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 which is supported by 4 GB of RAM. On the camera front, the phone houses a 16MegaPixel rear camera 8 MegaPixel front facing snapper. The rear panel also houses a 3000 mAh battery unit.

Nokia has been facing a tough time since the launch of smartphones in the communication sector. The company worked with its Symbian OS which eventually, failed to keep up with competition from Android and iOS. The company was then bought by Microsoft which also gave up on the brand after struggling with the Windows Lumia line-up.

After many rounds of selling and purchasing, the brand is finally making a comeback. Nokia's newest devices will now run on Android operating system and has a more conventional metal and glass composition. So far, the device has a promising buyer-base which heavily relies on the nostalgia the brand offers. However, if the company fails to produce devices that can live up to the brand name, it might end up losing its credibility in massive flood of smartphone manufacturers from all over the world.

