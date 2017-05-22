Nokia's three new 'Unknown heart' phones leaked with specifications on Geekbench

Nokia released three Android smartphones along with the much acclaimed Nokia 3310. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were the first smartphone devices launched by Nokia under HMD Global. Nokia filled the budget and mid-segment with these devices but surely plans to compete with all major smartphone manufacturers in almost every segment.

According to a tweet by popular tipster Roland Quandt, three Nokia smartphones going by the name 'Unknown Heart' have been revealed in Geekbench's listings. "Remember when Nokia 3/5 showed up in benchmarks as "Heart"? Now there are "Heart" devices w/ SD835, SD660, SD626/630," Quandt said in his tweet.

There is no official news about these three devices from Nokia but considering that the codenames fall in line with previous Nokia devices, there is a high possibility that Nokia is gearing up for an extended array of smartphones.

According to the tipster, one of the devices, most likely Nokia 9, will feature Qualcomm's flagship chipset, Snapdragon 835 coupled with 4GB RAM. The device leaked in the listing will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Similarly, Nokia 8 was leaked with Snapdragon 660 which will most likely be placed in the higher-end of the midrange segment. Nokia 7 which comes with the lowest specifications, features a Snapdragon 630 or 626, according to the tweet. The device is expected to be placed slightly above Nokia 6 that was launched during the MWC this year.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has already launched the Nokia 3310 in India at an impressive price of Rs 3,310. The other three Android smartphones are expected to launch in the coming months.