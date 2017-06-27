OnePlus 5 now available on Amazon.in: Here are the best offers

OnePlus 5, one of the most anticipated flagships of the year, is finally available in an open sale from today. Unlike OnePlus' old methods of an invite system, the new device is readily available on Amazon India's website.

This is OnePlus's biggest price tag yet, which can be a deterrent in selling out the device like the initial OnePlus flagships. However, the device proudly stands against competitors that cost double the price and still offer a similar if not same experience.

The cheaper variant is priced at Rs 32,999 which comes 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The higher variant is priced at Rs 37,999 and comes with a whopping 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Amazon is offering a host of offers for buyers that are interested in the flagship.

New OnePlus 5 owners can get their device insured for 12 months by paying Rs 1000 which can be used make other purchase and technically make this deal free. To avail the offer, the OnePlus 5 owner will have to download Kotak811 digital bank application, create an account and credit a sum of Rs 1000 in that account. This amount can be used to make other purchase using the virtual debit card.

All buyers using SBI debit or credit card will get a flat cashback of Rs 1,500. However, this offer will be limited till the June 28.

Vodafone users who buy the OnePlus 5 can get more than 45 GB of 4G data for free. The new owners will get 1GB or more data once they buy the device from Amazon India and will get additional 9GB of data for the next five recharges. This takes the entire total to over 45GB.

Buyers who create an account Kindle App or even log-in with their existing account on the OnePlus 5 will get Rs 500 promotional credit which can be used to buy e-books. Even Amazon Prime members will get a credit of Rs 250 if they watch a Prime Video on their OnePlus 5.

Here are the highlights of the OnePlus 5 device:

Design

The back of the device looks much cleaner than the OnePlus 3T as the antenna lines of the device have been pushed to the edges.

Despite rumours, OnePlus made it clear in a video to The Verge that as much as they wanted to, the small company did not have the technology to incorporate an edge to edge or curved display.

The fingerprint sensor has a similar placement as the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The device is the slimmest OnePlus flagship at 7.2mm thickness which will feel even slimmer due to the curved edges of the devices.

Power

The OnePlus 5 comes with the flagship chipset Snapdragon 835 coupled with Adreno 540. However, the highlight here is the 8 GB RAM which is available with the higher variant of the device.

The internal memory used UFS 2.1 Dual Lane Storage technology, speeding up the phone's performance. OnePlus 5 has received several tweaks in a bid to improve performance and cut down lag.

Camera

The dual camera, one with a telephoto lens and another with a normal one, will allow users to click DSLR-quality pictures, claimed OnePlus.

The primary camera is a 16 MP unit with a Sony IMX398 sensor, whereas the other one is a 20 MP camera with the telephoto lens. With the dual camera, OnePlus 5 is now capable of fast autofocus (AF). The 16 MP unit has an aperture of f/1.7 whereas the 20 MP has that of f/2.6.

The software end of photography is handled by Smart Capture, which is capable of clearing noise from pictures, taking zoom a notch ahead from the optical kind to allow better focus and pixel quality and improved HDR. With this tool, the camera on OnePlus 5 can even recognize the kind of image to be taken and customise the settings accordingly.

Battery

Though the OnePlus 5 comes with an average 3300mAH battery, the device supports dash charge feature. According to the company, the phone can be charged for an entire day's use in just 30 minutes.

Display

OnePlus has opted for the same resolution this year with the same aspect ratio as well. The device comes with an AMOLED 1080p panel with a screen size of 5.5 inches.

Oxygen OS

The proprietary Oxygen OS has been improved too for delivering better experience to the users. OnePlus 5 comes with a Reading Mode that turns the phone screen into one akin to an e-reader. Moreover, the screen responds to the surroundings with feedback from the ambience sensor, and can behave like a piece of paper.