OnePlus 5 is coming this summer and here's what you can expect from it

OnePlus 5 is coming sooner than we expected. The company that has disrupted the flagship segment has finally unveiled that the next OnePlus is coming in summer this year.

According to a report by The Verge, the company has confirmed the launch period but no specific date was revealed. The device has been leaked in a few reports earlier but there was nothing concrete about the launch date.

The company launched the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T last year which gave most premium flagship phones a run for their money. Since the past two editions, the company has done away with the industrial sandpaper back and has swapped it with a more premium metal and glass build, living up to its promises of being a flagship killer.

The upcoming OnePlus 5 has been leaked in a few images and shows a dual-camera setup which has become a norm for flagships this year. The device will come with a horizontal dual camera setup at the rear. Other than that, the leaked images show a much refined design language with a seamless metal back.

Earlier we reported, that the device will have a 5.5-inch quad-HD display with 1440x2560 pixels resolution. It will be powered by the latest processor, a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor and will be paired with 6GB of RAM.

Similar to the previous editions, the OnePlus plans to compete with the latest iPhones and Galaxy phones by offering a similar spec-sheet and quality at nearly half the price.

OnePlus has tremendous potential to repeat what it did in 2016. Most popular brands in India might face a tough competition from the Chinese smartphone brand. Even after six months of its launch, OnePlus 3T is one of the best-buys in the price bracket of Rs 30,000.