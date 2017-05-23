OnePlus 5 may come in Red; company teases two new colours for their flagship

OnePlus teases new colour scheme for upcoming OnePlus 5. The company's official twitter handle tweeted an image with four distinct color options and has asked users which colour would they chose. While it is probably too late for the Chinese company to look for help deciding colours of the device, one thing we can be sure about is that at least few of these colour shades will make it on the OnePlus 5.

Last year, the company introduced a new gun-metal colour and matt black variant which was well accepted in the market. Three of the shades in the teaser are relatable. However, the other two, red and 'unicorn', can be something absolutely new.

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? ð pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 - OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

So far, alleged leaks of OnePlus 5 have showcased the device in silver and black colours. Out of which only the black is present on the 5-shade colour palette. The second shade from left is grabbing most attention. While it can suggest a reflective surface similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8, the company's response to a comment suggests otherwise. In the response the company said, "Actually it's unicorn?? Perhaps Slushii is also inspired by this mythical creature."

Whatever be the colour options, the new device from OnePlus is expected to give a tough competition to the premium segment phones like Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7.

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of their flagship-killer and so far, the leaks suggest that this version might re-claim the title from its predecessor. One of the biggest leaks have been in the camera segment, with most leaks showing a dual-camera setup. However, different leaks show different placements of the module; either vertical or horizontal placement of the cameras.

The company launched the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T last year which gave most premium flagship phones a run for their money. Since the past two editions, the company has done away with the industrial sandpaper back and has swapped it with a more premium metal and glass build, living up to its promises of being a flagship killer.



Earlier we reported, that the device will have a 5.5-inch quad-HD display with 1440x2560 pixels resolution. It will be powered by the latest processor, a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor and will be paired with 6GB of RAM.

Similar to the previous editions, the OnePlus plans to compete with the latest iPhones and Galaxy phones by offering a similar spec-sheet and quality at nearly half the price.

OnePlus has tremendous potential to repeat what it did in 2016. Most popular brands in India might face a tough competition from the Chinese smartphone brand. Even after six months of its launch, OnePlus 3T is one of the best-buys in the price bracket of Rs 30,000.