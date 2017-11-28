Tech Highlights: OnePlus 5T sale, JioPhone sale, Apple FaceID failure

OnePlus 5T sale



OnePlus 5T goes on sale in India. The device is available on Amazon India's website as well as the company's official online store. OnePlus has kept the prices unchanged with the 64GB variant priced at Rs 32,999 and the 128GB variant priced at Rs 37,999.

JioPhone sales expected to resume soon. Reliance Jio has sent texts to few customers asking for confirmation if they're interested in the device. On clicking the link in the text the user it redirected to a Jio page promising to start delivering new devices soon.

Apple's Highlights

Apple's FaceID was introduced with the iPhone X and since then has been subjected to various tests. A Vietnamese security company, Bkav claims to have cracked the iPhone X's faceID using 3D masks. Despite turning on the "required attention"feature, the device was not able to distinguish a mask from a real person.

Xioami on top

Xiaomi did something unthinkable. In just three years, the Chinese company has overthrown the tech-giant Samsung in terms of market share in the top 50 cities in India for the third quarter of 2017. The company's growth can be attributed to the tremendous sales figures during this festive season.

The Chinese company's Redmi Note 4 was the best selling device all over, contributing more than 40 per cent of the total sales of Xiaomi. Xiaomi is closely followed by Samsung with a market share of 24.1 per cent in the Q3 of 2017. Lenovo is a distant third at 10.3 per cent followed by Oppo with 5.2 per cent and Vivo at 5.1 per cent.



