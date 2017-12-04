OnePlus 5T gets new white coloured Star Wars special edition makeover

OnePlus 5T has already shaken up the flagship smartphone segment. Earlier this year, companies like Apple and Samsung had to take a back seat in the online sales premium segment smartphones. OnePlus has now launched a special edition OnePlus 5T based on Star Wars. The announcement was made during the Comic Con event in Bengaluru.

The launch of the device is expected to happen aroind the release of the latest Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi on December 15. Since it is a limited edition, the new version is expected to go out of stock quickly.

The new version of the device will be a delight for Star Wars fans. The announcement of the device happened nearly two weeks before the launch of the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will be hitting screens in second week of December.

Coming to the design of the Star Wars Limited Edition OnePlus 5T, the device will come with a white back and a black front panel. Put together, the colour scheme is reminiscent of the Nexus 5. However, this OnePlus 5T will get a OnePlus badge under the fingerprint scanner and a Star Wars logo on the bottom of the rear panel.

Here are the highlights of the device

Display

The 6-inch optic AMOLED display leaves out narrow bezels on all four sides on the device. The increased screen size amounts to a 80.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The company has placed all the sensors and the 16Megapixel camera above the display. For protection, OnePlus has used Gorilla Glass 5.

The OnePlus 5T will be first device from the company to feature an immersive display with a resolution of 18:9. The screen has been equipped with SUnlight Display which adjusts to the ambient light and activity to create optimum viewing experience.

Processor

The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset clocked at 2.45GHz coupled with Adreno 540 GPU. This comes paired with 6GB RAM for the 64GB internal storage variant, and the higher 128GB variant gets 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5T will be running OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Camera

The primary camera comes with aperture of F/1.7. Within the dual-camera setup, the device houses one 20Megapixel sensor and another 16Megapixel module. The OnePlus 5T also comes with refined Electronic Image Stability (EIS) for better video and image stabilisation.

Features

OnePlus 5T is comes with Face Unlock feature, which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.4 seconds flat. The feature detects eyes and nose contours of the user and delivers 99 per cent success rate even with scarves or while making funny faces.

For connectivity, it will have a USB 2.0 Type-C jack and a 3.5mm audio jack. The OnePlus 5T will come with a dual-nano SIM slot too. It also comes with an easily accesible Alert Slider. The home screen has been dumped to make space for a larger screen on the OnePlus 5T, the fingerprint sensor has been shifted to the back.

Battery

The OnePlus 5T will be powered by a 3,300mAh battery equipped with Dash Charging, which is capable of can deliver up to 19 per cent battery in as little as 6 minutes.