OnePlus to launch OnePlus 5T with bezel-less 6-inch screen by November

OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 3T as a half-yearly update to its OnePlus 3 device. The device went on to be one of the best-sellers of the company. Considering the same pattern, the Chinese company was expected to launch a OnePlus 5T version by the end of this year. However, new reports surfaced that claimed that OnePlus will jump straight to the OnePlus 6 instead of OnePlus 5T.

A new report now claims that the company will after all launch the OnePlus 5T and that too before the end of this year. According to this new report by GizmoChina, the device will launch in November this year.

Unlike last year's OnePlus 3T that only made a few internal changes in the OnePlus 3, the new OnePlus 5T will be launched with an all new design. Following the growing trend of bezel-less displays, OnePlus 5T is expected to launch with an all new 6-inch screen with QuadHD resolution.

The screen will also follow the popular 18:9 ratio spotted on most bezel-less displays of 2017. Looking at the leaked image, the device looks similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8 which comes with a curved screen. However, the presence of a curved screen is highly unlikely with the OnePlus 5T.

Recent reports suggested that the OnePlus 5 was already out of stock in a few markets. This strongly indicates that there is another device the company is working on to replace the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 also managed to outperform other premium segment devices in the Indian online market. The company managed to grab 57 per cent of sales in the premium segment compare to industry giants like Apple's iPhone and Samsung Galaxy line-up.

If and when, the OnePlus 5T is launched it will pose a defitnite threat to Apple's latest iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.