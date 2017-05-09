OnePlus teaser confirms OnePlus 5 summer launch

Yesterday, we reported that the OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 5 in summer this year. However, there was no official confirmation if there was even going to be device named OnePlus 5. However, the Chinese company has finally revealed a teaser that has made the launch imminent.

The company released a teaser on its official Weibo account with "Hello 5" written in bold. In addition to that, the post confirms that the OnePlus 5 is coming this summer, it states, "Hey Summer! Give me five!"

The device has been leaked various times in the previous month. One of the biggest reveal so far has been that the device will come with a dual camera setup.

The device will have a 5.5-inch quad-HD display with 1440x2560 pixels resolution. It will be powered by the latest processor, a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor and will be paired with 6GB of RAM.

Similar to the previous editions, the OnePlus plans to compete with the latest iPhones and Galaxy phones by offering a similar spec-sheet and quality at nearly half the price.

OnePlus has tremendous potential to repeat what it did in 2016. Most popular brands in India might face a tough competition from the Chinese smartphone brand. Even after six months of its launch, OnePlus 3T is one of the best-buys in the price bracket of Rs 30,000.