OnePlus teases camera samples of OnePlus 5; potshot at iPhone 7 Plus?

OnePlus , over the years, has gone through a lot of changes, not only in the way their smartphones look and feel but also in how they have started promoting upcoming devices. The new OnePlus 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated smartphones in the world right now. The company that claims to launch 'flagship killers', is getting better at delivering its promise every year.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn - OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

The new OnePlus 5 is riding high on expectations and the company is letting us have a few sneak peeks on what's to come. The OnePlus official Twitter handle posted a comparison picture of two different devices. The text in the tweet read, "Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5?"

The picture on the left is visibly dull and has much more noise in comparison to the one on the right. Considering that it's a low-light situation, the image on the right has handled exposure, colour and contrast much better than the left camera sample.

Though OnePlus has not confirmed the dual camera set-up on its upcoming device, few users on Twitter have speculated that the the image on the left is from iPhone 7 Plus' dual camera, one of the flagships OnePlus would want to "kill".

@oneplus 1. iPhone 7 or 7 Plus 2. One Plus 5 - **aarya** (@dwarkadevils) May 30, 2017

The emphasis on camera before, even before the launch, indicates that OnePlus 5's optics game will be stronger than usual. Apart from the camera, the sixth smartphone from OnePlus' stable has been leaked in numerous reports; one of them even coming from the company's CEO.

Last week, OnePlus CEO, Peter Lau confirmed that OnePlus 5 will come well equipped with the Snapdragon 835. Apart from this, earlier we reported that OnePlus 5 will come equipped with a 5.5-inch quad-HD display with 1440x2560 pixels resolution, 6GB of RAM and dual cameras at the back.

The processor should easily handle these specifications with grace and still have some juice to spare. Clocked at 2.45 GHz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the most powerful mobile processor the company has to offer. The SoC comes with a 64-bit 10 nm architecture which makes it 35 per cent smaller and 25 per cent more power effective, Qualcomm claims at its website. It is made up of eight Kryo 280 CPU cores.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 835 SoC will allow peak download speeds of 1 Gigabit per second and peak upload speeds of 150 mbps. With the processor, many incumbent pitfalls of the OnePlus brand, like touch latency could also be addressed.

"One of the main areas we wanted to improve was touch latency. Our engineers tested why scrolling occasionally differed between phones. There wasn't a lot of precedent for them to work with - no benchmarks, no industry case studies to learn from. So we used a special high-speed camera to track screen movements and measure input speeds. As a result, apps respond quickly to your touch for a seamless user experience," Lau said in his blog post.

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? ð pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 - OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

Even with colour options, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 5 in four shades , two of which are red and "unicorn". Last year, the company introduced a new gun-metal colour and matt black variant which was well accepted in the market.