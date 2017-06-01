OnePlus wants you to choose a box for the OnePlus 5; what will it be, white or red?

OnePlus fans are getting edgy as the launch of the next flagship killer comes closer. The company is out with yet another teaser but this time not the device but what holds it. OnePlus, on their official Weibo account, are conducting a vote for the outer box of OnePlus 5.

Users are free to drop two votes out of the eight options given on the website. OnePlus is essentially, still sticking to the white and red colour combination. The number 5 is the most prominent labeling on all the boxes, including three red boxes.



Earlier last week, OnePlus also teased four new colour shades for the OnePlus 5 on its official Twitter account. One of the colours in the palette was red. Both leaks indicate that there's a red coloured OnePlus 5 in the pipeline.



Last year, the company introduced a new gun-metal colour and matt black variant which was well accepted in the market. Two shades out of the four, red and 'unicorn' can be something absolutely new.



OnePlus chief has also confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will come with Qualcomm's most powerful chipset available in the market, Snapdragon 835 .



Even for the camera, the company has been teasing us with comparative samples of images. The OnePlus official Twitter handle posted a comparison picture of images from two different devices.



The text in the tweet read, "Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5?" The company is expected to launch a dual-camera setup on the OnePlus 5.



It is tipped that there will be a horizontal 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. The standard RGB sensor that captures colour details and information, whereas the dedicated monochrome sensor provides a higher contrast, captures more light and reduces image noise.



OnePlus may launch their flagship on June 15. An internal email which was leaked online suggests June 15 as the possible date of launch. The company CEO had earlier said the OnePlus 5 launch will happen sometime this summer.



On the other hand, existing OnePlus devices will be discontinued soon. The company earlier said that only limited numbers of its incumbent OnePlus 3T will now be available and it will be phasing out the popular smartphone in order to make way for the OnePlus 5.



So far, the leaked specifications suggest that OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5-inch with 1440x2560 pixels resolution. It will be powered by the latest processor, a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor and will be paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM.



The device is likely to come in two storage capacities - 64GB or 128GB. There will be an 8MP front facing camera. It will operate on Android Nougat based Oxygen OS.

