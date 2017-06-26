Last week of pre-GST sales: Heavy discounts on TVs, DSLR cameras, heavy appliances, laptops and more

GST is the biggest and most historic tax reforms the country will ever experience. The Goods and Services Tax will transform the otherwise chaotic indirect tax network to a simpler slab structure. In a bid to simplify the entire structure the products have been shifted to distinctive slabs.

While many products will get placed to a smaller tax bracket and ultimately become cheaper, a lot of day to day appliances and products will be moved to a higher tax bracket and witness a sharp hike in prices. Products like TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, cameras etc will get a spike in pricing.



Since many of these products are going to get expensive, popular brands are offering massive discounts to clear current stocks of appliances and electronics. Here are various offers on electronics and appliances to get your hands on before July 1:

TVs

Televisions sets will get expensive considering that they will fall under the 18 per cent bracket. Amazon is offering discounts up to 40 per cent on popular television sets.

Refrigirators and Washing machines

Refrigirators and other large appliances like washing machines are selling at a massive discount of up to 35 per cent as a part of Amazon's pre-GST sale.

Cameras

Paytm is offering cashbacks of upto Rs 20,000 on DSLR cameras. Cameras will also be shifted to the second highest tax bracket of 18 per cent.

Air Conditioners

Amazon India is selling air conditioners past the peak season with impressive discounts of up to Rs 12,000 and with free installation.

Microwaves

Microwaves will become slightly dearer after the implementation of GST. Interested buyers can purchase popular picks from Amazon India with discounts up to 33 per cent.

Speakers and headsets

Paytm is offering up to 70 per cent off and 25 per cent cashback on Headphones and headsets. Amazon India, on the other hand, is offering speakers at a discount of 40 per cent.

Laptops

Paytm is offering laptops at prices as low as Rs 9,999 and giving cashbacks over the discounts.