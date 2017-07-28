Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A without flash sale, pre order at 12pm today

Xiaomi enthusiasts have a chance to get their hands on their favourite Redmi device without that last minute anxiety of flash sales. Xiaomi will be taking pre-orders for Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 today.

This method of purchase will be offered on a weekly basis on every Friday. The pre-booking can be done on the company's official website from 12pm.

The pre-booking comes with a few terms and conditions. Firstly, the user will have to pay for the device while booking it and hence there will be no option of cash on delivery for these devices. Secondly, only one device can be purchased from one Mi account.

The company claims that the shipping time will vary from product to product but will be shipped within five days.

With a flurry of options across different models and variants what should you opt for? Here's what will fit your budget and hand.

The new Redmi 4 comes with 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB options at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Any buyer, who needs a good budget smartphone without sacrificing on battery and looks, should opt for the Redmi 4.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a bigger form factor, the internals and design language is similar to the Redmi 4. However, the device will be a better choice for power users who need an extra boost in terms of performance; the device sports the beefier Snapdragon 625. A buyer who's looking for a complete package and big form factor should opt for the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi is also offering an ultra-budget smartphone that's priced better than Redmi 4. However, the Redmi 4A comes with a polycarbonate built but sits in the same form factor as Redmi 4. The device comes with a smaller battery than the Redmi 4 but is also priced lesser, at Rs 5,999. One who wants to stick to strict budget can go for the Redmi 4A as it doesn't sacrifice much in terms of performance.