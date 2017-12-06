Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 845 chipset, expected to feature on Xiaomi flagship, OnePlus 6

Qualcomm's next flagship chipset has been unveiled before the end of this year. The new chipset, Snapdragon 845 was announced at the Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii. The chipset is expected to power all the flagships in 2018.

The main changes in the new chipset will come in the form of better performance and even enhanced battery life. The chipset company is yet to disclose all the information about their latest and greatest but more light will be shed on the product late on December 6.

The company launched a teaser for the new chipset which emphasised on support for 360-degree videos and enhanced support for virtual reality content. The medium has been in the making since a few years now but with companies like Apple and Samsung putting in special hardware for virtual reality, there is a great chance that it will take off this year.

On the device front, Samsung's Galaxy S9 might be the first major flagship to feature the new chipset. Xiaomi's Lei Jun also announced that their next generation flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 845.

At the Snapdragon event, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said, "Xiaomi is committed to making devices that combine cutting-edge innovations in technology and beautiful design, while defying price expectations, and we have chosen Snapdragon 845 to power our next flagship smartphone."

OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 6 with the Snapdragon 845 chipset next year. The company recently launched the OnePlus 5T with Snapdragon 835 but owing to its half-yearly update cycle, the next flagship is just a few months away from launch.

Qualcomm has also entered the PC business with a new 'always-connected PC'. As the name suggests, the PC will stay connected to internet using LTE. This will make the machine independent from wired networks and WiFi. The PC will also aim at providing much higher stand-by times in comparison to current laptops.

Essentially, the 'always-connected PC' can behave like a smartphone in terms of battery-life and accessibility but at the same time provide the convenience of working on a laptop or desktop.