Redmi Note 4 goes on sale at Flipkart, Mi.com at 12 PM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the phablet from affordable line-up of the Chinese firm will go on sale today at 12:00 pm on company's website Mi.com and Flipkart.

The phone comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

The 32GB internal memory, 2GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 9,999, whereas the one with 3GB of RAM will be available for Rs 10,999. The 64GB memory variant with 4GB RAM will be available for Rs 12,999.

The Redmi Note 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU, which will use a new power efficient 14nm FinFET technology.

The device sports a 13 megapixel rear camera with CMOS sensor and a 5 megapixel front facing camera. The metal body houses a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 D curved glass for smooth touch response.

The phone will feature a 4100 mAH battery which is just one per cent bigger than the Redmi Note 3 but will apparently cross Redmi Note 3 battery by 25 per cent. The colour options for the Redmi Note 4 include gold, black and dark grey.