Reliance Jio enters GST scene: JioGST starter kit to help with compliance

Telecommunication company Reliance Jio has launched its JioFi JioGST Starter Kit to help traders cope up with the change in tax regime after the arrival of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The JioGST kit includes a JioFi device, JioGST software solution, 24GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calling for one year, and Jio's billing application. The kit has been priced at Rs 1,999. Reliance Jio is also offering doorstep SIM activation at selected locations.

Buyers can even opt for the EMI option starting from Rs 95.03 on paying via credit card.

The features of the JioFi JioGST starter kit, according to company's website, are:

A 'Mobile-First' Compliance Solution

Free GSP & ASP services for 1 year

'Mobile-First' Solution: Computer or any accounting/billing software not essential for merchants

Automatic population of purchase summary

Device & Connectivity

Unlimited voice+24GB data for 1 year with JioFi

Doorstep delivery & activation in select cities

Scan & Sell

Simple to use mobile based billing application access for 1 year

No need for printer

Daily summary invoices for full GST compliance

Readily available catalog of thousands of consumer, grocery & electronic products with tax codes

Best professionals for you, near you

Get access to thousands of JioGST empanelled tax practitioners

Find an expert tax practitioner near you

Authorize a professional to file your return

Moreover, Reliance Jio might soon launch a 4G feature phone priced at just Rs 500. Earlier reports suggested that these devices will be priced between Rs 999 to Rs 1,500 but new inputs claim that the company will be subsidizing the phone to make the device cheaper and more accessible to the lower end of the consumer base.

Also watch:



