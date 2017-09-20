Reliance Jio slashes price of JioFi from Rs 1,999 to Rs 999; offer for limited period

Reliance Jio has slashed the prices on its WiFi hotspot device JioFi by more than half. The company has launched this ahead of the festive season rush that is expected to last this entire month. The JioFi will be available at a price of Rs 999 which is down from Rs 1,999. This drop in price might also exhaust the stocks pretty soon. The company has given buyers a window of ten days to purchase the device.

However, Jio users cannot club the offer with any other offer. The company is still offering another JioFi device that is priced at Rs 1,999 and comes with offers worth Rs 1,999. Buyers have the choice of either paying just Rs 999 for the hotspot device or pay Rs 1,999 for unlimited voice data and data worth Rs 1,999 with the device.

In an event in July, Reliance Jio also launched a new JioPhone, a feature phone that can operate on 4G network. The device saw a impressive demand once it was open for prebooking.

It's almost a month since JioPhone was opened for pre-booking and which led to promising start with nearly 3 million pre-bookings within a few days. However, this promising start might meet a fresh obstacle as the company might be running late on its delivery schedule.