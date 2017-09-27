Reliance JioPhone customers can return devices before three years, but there's a catch

Reliance Jio has declared that users can now return their JioPhone handsets before the stipulated time period of three years. However, the company will return the amount in accordance with the time of use.

During the company's AGM event in July, Mukesh Ambani revealed the first JioPhone which according to him was effectively free. The company was charging a sum of Rs 1,500 to avoid misuse of the device. However, Reliance Jio promised that they will return the entire sum of Rs 1,500 when the user completes three years of use.

Users that return their device within a period of one year will get no money in return. Buyers that return the device between the period of 12 months to 24 months from the date of purchase will get Rs 500 in return. Users that return the device within a period of 24 to 36 months will receive Rs 1,000 in return and buyers that return it after completing all three years will get the entire sum of Rs 1,500.

The company has revealed a list of terms and conditions that go with the purchase of JioPhone. The clauses also mention that if the buyer fails to purchase recharge vouchers consistently, the company has the right to repossess the device. In such an event, the user will get a refund in accordance with the Early Return Plans. The user should not tamper the device in any way which also includes rooting.

With the purchase of JioPhone and scanning of biometrics the buyers will have to agree with a series of terms and conditions that come with the device. Users are advised to go through these terms and conditions in order to get the refund amount back.