Reliance JioPhone explodes while charging, back melted but battery intact

Reliance JioPhone had its moment of glory when the company revealed the pricing of the device. That led to a heavy demand in the device's pre-booking. The company delivered most of the devices before Diwali and is still supplying to the buyers who paid the advance amount for the device.

Not long after the devices reached their respective owners, a major incident has been recorded about the JioPhone. According to report PhoneRadar, a JioPhone allegedly exploded and melted while charging. The incident was reported in Kashmir. The owner of the device hasn't been named in the report but the device was examined by a local Lyf distributor who corroborated the information.

In the picture, the device is completely melted from the back is almost scratchless on the front. Responding to the incident, Reliance Jio claims the device has been tampered with intentionally. According to the company, the device's battery is intact which proves that the source of heat was something else or was induced externally.

An image shows the burnt end of the charger which indicated that the fault might lie with the battery charger. Another aspect supporting the claim is that the device's battery was still functional when examined by the Lyf distributor.

The company's spokesperson told India Today Tech in a statement that, "JioPhones are designed and manufactured with global standards, and each phone goes through stringent quality control process. The said incident has been reported to us. Our initial investigation suggests that this is a case of intentional sabotage. The damage to the device seems to have been intentionally caused. The incident, as well as its timing, has been designed by vested interests to malign the brand. We will take appropriate action based on further investigations."

Earlier today, we also reported how a Samsung Galaxy J7 caught fire mid-air, in a Jet Airways flight. To make things worse, it was found that fire extinguisher place within the cabin was dysfunctional. The flight attendant had to pour water to stop the fumes.

With growing technology, most companies are trying hard to increase the stand-by times of their devices which can lead to such fatal incidents. On the user's end, many phone owners fail to charge their devices using the authentic chargers.

The JioPhone case is still being investigated and as measure of precaution, all owners of the feature phone are advised to only use the standard charger provided with the device.