JioPhone to go back on sale? Users receive message with link to 'confirm interest'

Reliance JioPhone is, in all likelihood, coming back for those who tried but couldn't get their hands on one earlier. The company is likely to start selling the 4G feature phone again after a long pause in sales.

In the first phase of sales, Reliance Jio managed to sell 6 million devices within a very short period. The company is now focusing on the 10 million buyers that registered their interest in the device after it went out of stock.

Interested buyers started receiving messages with a link that will take them to Reliance Jio's website. So far, Business Today has not received any official confirmation from Reliance Jio.

A customer, however, received a text message from Reliance Jio saying, "Thank you for your interest in JioPhone. On availability of JioPhone, we will inform you in advance. Team Jio." The message contained a certain link which leads to a page that confirms that particular user's interest in the device.



The company made inroads in the feature phone market with the help of a device that is effectively priced at Rs 0. Just like the 4G market, Reliance Jio caused considerable disruption in this segment.

Within a span of a few months, most telecom operators released their own version of 4G phones. Airtel launched the Karbonn A40 which has been effectively priced at Rs 1,399. Airtel however, upped the game by launching a 4G smartphone instead of just a 4G feature phone. To purchase the device initially, the user will have to pay a total sum of Rs 2,899.

Vodafone launched the Bharat 2 Ultra that is being manufactured by Micromax. Unlike Reliance JioPhone, this device will be a smartphone that will run on Android. The 4G smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 999. The user will have to pay a total sum of Rs 2,899 while purchasing it.

Even BSNL joined hands with Indian manufacturer, Micromax to offer Bharat Phone. The telecom operator will also provides special data packs with the device.

Since JioPhone was the first to the party, consumer response was overwhelming for the company. However, with all these new options in the market, it will be interesting to see buyers will still want to go with JioPhone at an effective price of Rs 0.