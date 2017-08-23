Reliance JioPhone pre-booking to begin tomorrow; here's how you can book one online or offline

Reliance Jio has reignited the feature phone market with the launch of its latest JioPhone. It has even propelled other incumbent telecom operators into the market. Yesterday, a report suggested that Airtel is planning to launch an ultra-cheap 4G smartphone as early as October. Last month, Idea-Vodafone also indicated towards the launch of a 4G smartphone priced at Rs 2,500.



JioPhone, however, will go on sale in a few days from now and the company will officially start receiving pre-bookings from tomorrow. RIL chief Mukesh Ambani announced at the company AGM that the device will begin testing from August 15, will be available for pre-booking from August 24 and will start selling from September. The pre-booking can be done via online or offline channels of the company. Earlier reports even suggested that few retailers have already started taking pre-booking requests.

How to register JioPhone online and offline?

Interested users can register their JioPhone unit online by visiting the 'Keep Me Posted' page on the official website of Reliance Jio. Here, you will have to provide your name, e-mail address, phone number and PIN code and the company will send updates to you about the phone.

A similar page on the Jio website is available for businesses looking to purchase the phone in bulk, where they will have to provide the GSTN or PAN details, to avoid fake registrations, name of the company and e-mail address. They can even specify the number of units they want to buy.

There is no mention of any special price or offers for businesses buying the JioPhone in bulk. However, there is a possibility that these devices will be sold with a cooperate package. Buyers can also register units through the MyJio mobile application.

For offline registration, the buyers will have to visit their nearest Reliance store on August 24 and provide their Aadhaar details. Only one unit will be sold against one Aadhaar number and it will be on first come, first serve basis.

Buyers will have to pay the Rs 1,500 refundable security deposit for JioPhone once they pick up the device and not at the time of registration.



Features of JioPhone

Reliance JioPhone will be sport a 2.4 inch QVGA screen with an alpha-numeric keypad below it. The feature phone can double up as streaming device for your television too. JioPhone can connect to any TV via a simple cable that comes with the sales package.

The 4G feature phone will also equipped with NFC for digital transactions. Although the feature will not be available right away, but will be sent to the device through OTA updates. The handset already has voice command support. While there is no confirmation on whether JioPhone will support WhatsApp or not, a browser and Facebook were spotted at the launch of the device.

Customers can recharge with Rs 153 to avail Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, which will give them unlimited voice, text and high-speed data (with an FUP of 500 MB), and access to all Jio apps.