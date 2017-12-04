Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) shows up in live images, to come with dual selfie camera

Samsung A8 was leaked in an image last week. However, we could only get a glimpse of the front camera on the device. Now, a new leak on Chinese social media network, Weibo gives us a better look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus.

Samsung is working on numerous smartphones for next year which includes the flagship Galaxy S9 and even a radical new Galaxy X. The 'X' is rumoured to be Samsung next big spectacle in the world of innovation.

Though the device does not seem to feature Samsung's Infinity Display, as was speculated earlier, the device still comes with an impressive screen to body ratio. Samsung Galaxy A8 in the pictures may not have a curved screen like the flagships but is surely pushing the bezels to very tiny proportions.

Another remarkable feature that can be made out is the dual-selfie camera on the device. This new feature should improve its chances with new generation of users. The Plus variant is expected to feature 16Megapixel front as well as a 16 Megapixel rear camera.

In the image we also get a glimpse at the device's specifications. The screen is an 18:9 ratio 5.7-inch display and will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 7885 octa core chipset with 4GB RAM. In terms of storage, the device will feature 32GB internal space which can be extended with a MicroSD card of up to 256GB.

Samsung is also planning to launch its flagship Galaxy S9 earlier than usual. The company might reveal the device in January but might start selling it after few months. Earlier reports suggested that the phone will come with under-screen finger print sensor but recent case renders show that the device will come with a finger print sensor on the rear panel placed below the dual cameras.

Along with the Galaxy S9, Samsung is rumoured to launch a new Galaxy X series that will push the limits when it comes to bezels on smartphones. The display panel will not only be stretched from end to end but will also curve on the sides of the smartphone.