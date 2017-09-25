After Apple iPhone X, it's time for Samsung Galaxy X; a phone with bendable display

Back in CES 2013, Samsung showed us a glimpse of future in an advertisement of a product, a smartphone that could open up into a tablet. Four years down, it's still future for most. However, this mught change soon. The company is expected to launch its first bendable phone next year; creating an all new product category.

One of Samsung's devices with model number SM-G888N0, has been spotted on the Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA). The device seems like a mobile phone as it is listed as"radio equipment for global LTE communication" and the same device was classified under "smartphone" at the WiFi Alliance certification. Though there's no official word on it, the device is being speculated to be named Galaxy X.

Though the listing doesn't indicate any existing product category it is highly expected that this device will be the first product to launch as a bendable smartphone-tablet.

Samsung has on many occasions demonstrated foldable or bendable displays but most of the products have been far from commercial standards. Samsung has been producing curved displays from quite some time and has single handedly dominated the market in that aspect.



Moving on to the next big thing will be very Samsung-like. The South Korean company was the first to launch the phablet category with the Note series and went on to launch the Edge displays which have refined into Infinity displays on the current flagship devices.

The Galaxy Note 8 was the most expensive device the company has ever made which started at a price of $930 in US. Considering this, the new product category might trump even the Note 8 in terms of pricing if Samsung decides to go commercial with it.