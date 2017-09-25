Can Sony Xperia XZ1 take on iPhone X, Galaxy Note 8 in the premium segment?

Sony has been facing a drought in almost all segments of smartphones. Be it premium or budget there have been no appearances from Sony in the top 10 selling phones since a long time. However, this might change soon.

Sony just launched the new Xperia XZ1 which features top of line specifications and also has a camera module that sounds like something that is two generations ahead of its peers. The device features 5-axis optical image stabilization, slow motion video at a whopping 960fps and 3D-scanning capabilities.

The device may not have Samsung's curved infinity display or Apple X's edge to edge OLED display but also comes with a price tag which is much smaller.

In terms of specifications, Sony Xperia XZ1 features Qualcomm's flagship chipset, Snapdragon 835. The chipset is paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device features a 5.2 inch screen with a FullHD screen which is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The display features Sony's Triluminous display and X-Reality technology which is found on their television display but is specifically tweaked for mobiles.

The device comes with an internal storage option of 64GB which can be expanded by a MicroSD card of capacity up to 256GB. The device also features USB-Type C port which is equipped with Quick Charge 3.0. The device also comes with IPS 68 rating which implies that the device is dust and water resistant.

The USP of the device is the camera which features a MotionEye 19-megapixel Exmor RS sensor which can 3D scan objects. These scans can be used with 3D printers or shared on social media. Other than that, the device features a 5-axis stabilisation which enables slow-motion video recording at 960fps. The camera is capable of recording videos in 4K.

For the selfie camera Sony features a 13Megapixel camera module with an aperture of f/2.0 and a wide angle lens for broader coverage. The front camera is supported by Sony's Exmor RS mobile imaging sensor.

The device will be going on sale from September 25 at a price of Rs 44,990 and will be going on sale at both online and offline stores. Buyers will also get a Quick Charger 3.0 with the device. Currently, the device will only be available in Black.