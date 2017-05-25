Sony to stop selling 'Premium Standard' models Xperia X and X compact: report

Sony is changing its strategy. It is reportedly planning to stop producing the mid-tier 'Premium Standard' models of smartphones and instead focus only on high-end flagships and mid-tier models. The change in strategy means Sony's Xperia X and X compact lines are going to be discontinued. The Xperia X which was launched at the price of Rs 44,000 had failed to draw much interest among buyers forcing Sony to drop the price to as low as Rs 25,000.

Sony made the confirmation at Sony's IR (Investor relations) Day. It said that it would not build smartphones in the $500 price range or 'Premium Standard' category any more. The $500-range smartphones fall in the the mid-range and high-end flagship categories. Until now, Sony had three lines of smartphones. Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra were the mid-range devices. Xperia X and X Compact fell in the Premium Standard models. The Xperia XZs and Xperia XZ Premium were the flagship phones.

After getting rid of the 'Premium Standard' models, Sony now plans to launch two new flagship devices this year. Sony has already launched Xperia XZs and Xperia XZ Premium. The Sony Xperia XZs is sold in India for Rs 49,990. The new Sony flagships could be unveiled at IFA in September.