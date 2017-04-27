Uber flying cars: Here are the answers to all your questions

Cab aggregator, Uber plans to take you flying into the future. The American company has ventured into flying-cars project by promising to exhibit their first functional prototype by the year 2020.

So is it safe to say we're living in the future?

According to a report by the BBC, Uber has plans to join hands with plane manufacturers to develop and test a network of flying cars by the year 2020. Further, they want to implement this network in the real world by 2023.

Won't it cost as much as travelling in a plane?

Surprisingly, the company claims that once the service gains acceptance it will eventually cost as much as current car rides.

Is this just Air-talk or Uber really means it?

Well, this can't be confirmed yet but considering that the company was one of the forerunners in self-driving technology, it is quite possible that Uber executes this with the same vigour in future.

What does it have for India?

India is still in the initial stage of experimentation with driver-less cars, so jumping right to flying cars still feels like a far cry.

Uber has been struggling with their brand image lately and this new development might help them re-align the investors trust in the company. In India, the brand is struggling with driver union strikes. Uber India approached the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 12 crore in damages from taxi owners and drivers associations for harming its reputation and livelihood of drivers by protesting against the company.



