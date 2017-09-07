Vivo launches Vivo V7+ with 24Megapixel front camera, Snapdragon 450

 September 7, 2017
Vivo V7+

Vivo is the third largest selling smartphone brand in India and the company has achieved this through a strong offline presence. The Chinese brand has launched a new handset, Vivo V7+ which centres around the front facing camera.

The company has launched the Vivo V7+ with a 24Megapixel camera. Vivo V7+ has already been listed on Flipkart and is available at a price of Rs 21,999 and is available in Gold, Matte Black, and Rose Gold colour variants. Interested buyers can pre-book the device from September 7 and will be commercially available from September 15.

The device features a full vision screen, similar to the one found on Micromax's Canvas Infinity and also features the same 18:9 aspect ratio.

Here are the key features of the device:

  • Vivo V7+ comes with a 5.99 inch HD Display with 1440x720p resolution
  • The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core 1.8 GHz Processor
  • The processor is assisted by 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage
  • Vivo V7+ also features a dedicated memory card slot which can handle MicroSD cards up to 256 GB
  • The biggest USP of the device, the front facing camera comes with a 24 Megapixel camera
  • The primary camera features a 16Megapixel camera
  • The device also houses a 3225 mAh Li-ion Battery

 

