Vivo launches Vivo V7+ with 24Megapixel front camera, Snapdragon 450

Vivo is the third largest selling smartphone brand in India and the company has achieved this through a strong offline presence. The Chinese brand has launched a new handset, Vivo V7+ which centres around the front facing camera.

The company has launched the Vivo V7+ with a 24Megapixel camera. Vivo V7+ has already been listed on Flipkart and is available at a price of Rs 21,999 and is available in Gold, Matte Black, and Rose Gold colour variants. Interested buyers can pre-book the device from September 7 and will be commercially available from September 15.

The device features a full vision screen, similar to the one found on Micromax's Canvas Infinity and also features the same 18:9 aspect ratio.

Here are the key features of the device: